Darlene Squires, 74; Worked At NYCM; Cared For Elderly

NEW BERLIN – Darleen G. Squires, 74, formerly of Burlington Flats, who spent much of her career at NYCM Insurance, passed away unexpectedly Friday June 30, 2017, at her home in New Berlin.

Darleen was born on Jan. 30, 1943 in Edmeston, daughter of the late Randall O. and Wilma A. Rose Bennett. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William J Squires, and her grandson Brandon.

In addition to NYCM, she was a nurses’ aid in Delhi, and was a volunteer at Chase Nursing Home in New Berlin where she “checked in on” the special residents as often as she could.

Darleen was an original member of the General’s Daughter Drill Team, and a past member of the Peet Hook Players. She was a member of the Edmeston United Methodist Church for many years as well.

Darlene is survived by her daughter Lisa Squires and her fiance Charles D. Henness of Morris; step-sons Rob Utter, Mike Utter and Brett Squires; step-daughter Sirena Squires; brothers Dale (Sandy) Bennett of West Burlington, Ron (Jill) Bennett of Burlington Flats and Gordon (Fran) Bennett of Burlington Flats; sisters Judy Slentz of Edmeston, Donna Sweet of West Burlington, Paula (Gary) Schoonover of West Burlington; grandchildren Matthew and Logan, and her special friend Bob Wannamaker of New Berlin.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday July 7 at the Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston, with Pastor Jay Henderson of the Burlington Flats Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Burlington Flats Cemetery. Calling hours are 9-11 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancer.org, or Resident Activities at Chase Heath One Terrace Heights PO Box 250 New Berlin, NY 13411 in loving memory of Darleen. Arrangements are with NYS Licensed Funeral Director David Delker at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences visit www.Delkerterryfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook Delker and Terry Funeral Home.

