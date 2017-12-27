David L. Cole, 69; Vietnam Veteran, General Carpenter

WESTFORD – David L. Cole, 69, a Vietnam veteran and independent carpenter, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 24, 2017 at home. He was 69.

He was born June 25, 1948, in Cobleskill, the son of Sylvester and Margaret (Englert) Cole.

Dave graduated from Andrew S. Draper Central School, Class of 1967. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, 1968-69, in Company C, 815th Engineer Battalion, Central Highlands. He was a life member of the Schenevus VFW.

Dave married his soul mate Pamela Davis on June 1, 1974, in Morris.

He was a jack of all trades. Before founding David L. Cole General Carpentry, he worked for General Electric, Miller Trailers, the D&H Railroad, and was a roofer.

He enjoyed fishing, trapping, bowling, horseshoes and playing softball for many local teams. He loved to travel and put many miles on his vehicles, going “nowhere”. He liked country living, the smell of “good ole country air” and helping local farmers. His family was very important to him, he loved spending time with them and doted on his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Cole of Westford; daughter, Sandra and Ryan Salisbury of Schenevus; son, Darrick Cole and Michelle McAdams of Mt. Vision; grandchildren, Kailee, Patrick, Triston, Raegan, Kaylee, Aiden and Arianna; sisters, Donna and Terry Johns of Richmondville and Sharon and Patrick Ward of Schenevus; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Bruce Cole and son, Damian Cole.

Calling hours will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 3 p.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017 at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St, Worcester.

Interment with military honors at the Elk Creek Cemetery will be at a later date.

Donations may be sent to either the Westford Emergency Squad, Westford NY 13488 or the Schenevus Emergency Squad, Schenevus NY 12155

