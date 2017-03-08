By: Jim Kevlin  03/08/2017  1:20 am
Day Of Reckoning For Sheriff, County

Day Of Reckoning For Sheriff, County

 03/08/2017

Day Of Reckoning

For Sheriff, County

District Attorney John Muehl will brief the county board’s Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee Thursday on state police findings in an altercation at the county jail in January. Meanwhile, Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. was expected to tell the committee today whether he will comply with a new subpoena seeking personnel records in the case. Details, and more on many other stories, in this week’s Hometown Oneonta & Freeman’s Journal, on newsstands today.

 

