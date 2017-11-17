Day At Saratoga Runs Up Bidding At GOHS Auction

By: Jim Kevlin  11/17/2017  8:45 pm
Bonnie Laido of Oneonta, top photo, with her husband, retired dentist Bill Laido, at her side, places a bid as a three-way contest nears its climax this evening at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s annual fundraising auction at the Holiday Inn Southside.  She was vying with fellow Oneontan Linda Smith – seen at right with her grandson, a picture of anticipation – and Kevin Dwyer of Laurens for John Pontius’ offer of a day in his box at the Saratoga Race Track during next August’s season, topped with cocktails at the famous Siro’s Restaurant; then John would drive the winners back to Oneonta.  Auctioneer Chuck D’Imperio set the value at $250, but the three bidders breezed right by that – $300, $400, $500, $600, when Dwyer dropped out of the contest.   Linda Smith bid $610, Bonnie Laido $620, Linda $630, Bonnie $640.  “$640, going once,” intoned D’Imperio.  “$640, going twice!  $640!!!” he declared, bringing down his gavel.  And the Laidos are off to the races.  (Jim Kevlin/www.AllOTSEGO.com)

