Day At Saratoga Runs Up Bidding At GOHS Auction

Bonnie Laido of Oneonta, top photo, with her husband, retired dentist Bill Laido, at her side, places a bid as a three-way contest nears its climax this evening at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s annual fundraising auction at the Holiday Inn Southside. She was vying with fellow Oneontan Linda Smith – seen at right with her grandson, a picture of anticipation – and Kevin Dwyer of Laurens for John Pontius’ offer of a day in his box at the Saratoga Race Track during next August’s season, topped with cocktails at the famous Siro’s Restaurant; then John would drive the winners back to Oneonta. Auctioneer Chuck D’Imperio set the value at $250, but the three bidders breezed right by that – $300, $400, $500, $600, when Dwyer dropped out of the contest. Linda Smith bid $610, Bonnie Laido $620, Linda $630, Bonnie $640. “$640, going once,” intoned D’Imperio. “$640, going twice! $640!!!” he declared, bringing down his gavel. And the Laidos are off to the races. (Jim Kevlin/www.AllOTSEGO.com)

