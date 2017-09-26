DC Marketing Withdraws Downtown Billboard Plan

ONEONTA – An anticipated debate at the city Zoning Board of Appeals tonight fizzled when DC Marketing proprietor Len Carson withdrew an application for a digital billboard proposed by the Main Street viaduct just beyond the limits of the National Historic District.

DC Marketing, which has two digital billboards next to I-88, was seeking permission for a third at 76-78 Main St., a 200-square-foot one to replace a 200-square-foot non-conforming vinyl one.

No reason for the turn-about was revealed at this evening’s meeting.

