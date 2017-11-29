Deanna Nicole Brown, 21, Succumbs To Diabetes, Addison’s Disease

CHERRY VALLEY – Deanna Nicole Brown died unexpectedly at the young age of 21, on Nov. 24, 2017. Just 3 weeks shy of her 22nd birthday. Deanna fought a long, courageous battle with Type 1 diabetes, and a fairly recent diagnosis of Addison’s Disease.

Deanna was a truly amazing girl who had so much life ahead of her. She was one of the sweetest, most loving ladies and anyone who met her truly fell in love with her spunky sass and her strong willed attitude.

She had a true love and devotion to animals. If she had it her way she would have taken in every stray animal possible, just to give them a home. She will be missed by so many people and forever remembered as such.

Deanna is survived by her parents, Tonia Brown of Cherry Valley, Jerry Brown of Milford, her father Dean and his wife Debrah Barton, of Edmeston; her sisters, Tiffany and her husband Jerry Racette of Saranac, Tara and her husband Marvin Dygert of Cherry Valley; her brother Jerry Brown, and Kathryn, Mackenzie and Joey Barton, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She has been welcomed home by her grandparents Brenda and Patrick Centofante, and Etta and Edgar Barton.

Calling hours ate 1-3 and 5-7 Friday, Dec. 1, at Ottman Funeral Home in Cherry Valley. Services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.

Donations can be made in behalf of Deanna to the Susquehanna Spca 4841 NY-28 Cooperstown, Ny 13326

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.