By: Parker Fish  06/05/2018  2:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsDEC Unveils Fully Accessible Basswood Pond Recreation Area

DEC Unveils Fully Accessible Basswood Pond Recreation Area

 06/05/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

DEC Unveils Fully Accessible

Basswood Pond Recreation Area

Cutting the ribbon on the new fishing platform, from left, Otsego County District 7 Rep. David Bliss, NYS Deputy Commissioner of Natural Resources Kathy Moser, DEC district four Regional Director Keith Goertz , and Catherine Seamon representing state Sen. James Seward’s office (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com).

By PARKER FISH • Special To www.AllOTSEGO.com

County Rep. David Bliss tosses a bucket of trout fish into Basswood Pond after helping to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated State Forest recreational area.

BURLINGTON – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation cut the ribbon this morning on the revamped Basswood Pond State Forest recreational area. The $100,000 project added several features to the site, while making the pond fully accessible to handicapped visitors.

“With the completion of these new accessible features, visitors with mobility impairments can enjoy the natural beauty and recreational opportunities at Basswood Pond,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “These improvements, through Governor Cuomo’s Adventure NY initiative, are just a sample of the recreational upgrades that New York has underway to better serve everyone who wants to enjoy our state’s great outdoors.”

The project added a new fishing platform, parking area, recreational area, and several trails, all fully accessible for handicapped guests looking to connect with nature.

After the ribbon cutting, DEC officials restocked Basswood Pond with 500 brown and rainbow trout from Van Hornesville Fish Hatchery.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
6Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think