DEC Unveils Fully Accessible Basswood Pond Recreation Area

By PARKER FISH

BURLINGTON – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation cut the ribbon this morning on the revamped Basswood Pond State Forest recreational area. The $100,000 project added several features to the site, while making the pond fully accessible to handicapped visitors.

“With the completion of these new accessible features, visitors with mobility impairments can enjoy the natural beauty and recreational opportunities at Basswood Pond,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “These improvements, through Governor Cuomo’s Adventure NY initiative, are just a sample of the recreational upgrades that New York has underway to better serve everyone who wants to enjoy our state’s great outdoors.”

The project added a new fishing platform, parking area, recreational area, and several trails, all fully accessible for handicapped guests looking to connect with nature.

After the ribbon cutting, DEC officials restocked Basswood Pond with 500 brown and rainbow trout from Van Hornesville Fish Hatchery.

