Delany Ruston Screens Her Film 'Screenagers' At OHS

Documentary film maker Delany Ruston talks to parents and teachers who gathered in the OHS Beldin Auditorium this evening for a free screening of her film “ScreenAgers: Growing Up In The Digital”. The documentary deals with how her personal struggles with her teenage daughter are part of a much larger problem of addiction in young people today and how we can take action to correct it in our families. In a talk following the film, Ruston stressed the importance of boundaries like limited time per day and not having screens in the bedroom. She also spoke about success with short, weekly conversations tech talks with her family that help create mindfulness by discussing what is effective vs. not effective about technology. For more ideas and frequently asked questions you can visit screenagersmovie.com. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
