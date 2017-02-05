Delhi Culinary, Oneonta Bagel Co. Take Top Prize At 13th Chili Bowl

By: Ian Austin  02/05/2017  6:59 pm
Oneonta’s Becky Rosas, Christen Soulliere and mother Mary LeSuer have the finishing touches put on their chili by Matthew Brownell, right, serving the Yellow Deli’s Chili at CANO’s 13th annual Chili Bowl this afternoon. The Oneonta Bagel Company took the People’s Choice Award with their sweet Polynesian Chili with coconut shrimp, with the Fireman’s Blind Taste award going to the Delhi Culinary Team and their Moroccan Lamb Chili over couscous. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
