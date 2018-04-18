Dennis R. Hill, 68; Butternuts Highway Superintendent

GILBERTSVILLE – Dennis R. Hill, 68, of Gilbertsville, the Town of Butternuts highway superintendent, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Dennis was born in Sidney, the son of Robert and Esther (Lamphere) Hill.

He enjoyed being a member of the Gilbertsville Rod & Gun Club and was a previous member of the Gilbertsville Fire Department.

Dennis had many hobbies that he enjoyed; farming, hunting, going to machinery and cattle auctions and in his younger years he enjoyed snowmobiling and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his daughter Ashley; his brother Michael (Barb) Hill; his sister Susan (Jim) Pochy; his uncle Royce (Darline) Hill; aunt Ethyle Canada and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents and two children, Jason and Katelyn Hill.

A graveside service is planned at 11 a.m. May 1, at the Brookside Cemetery, with the Rev. Kurt Funke officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dennis’ name to the Gilbertsville Fire Dept. PO Box 72 Gilbertsville, NY 13776 or Gilbertsville Rod & Gun Club PO Box 246 Gilbertsville, NY 13776.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnstonfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.

