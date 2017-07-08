Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Destination Oneonta Crowns Oneonta Wing King Destination Oneonta Crowns Oneonta Wing King 07/08/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Destination Oneonta Crowns Oneonta Chicken Wing King The title of Oneonta’s Best Chicken Wings was on on the line tonight during as judges Doug Brenner, Janet Hurley-Quackenbush, Aron Fried, Barbara Ann Heegan and Randy Mowers put taste to the test as they sampled chicken wings from sixteen area eateries. Here, destination Oneonta’s Katrina Van Zandt and Rachel Jessup stand with a plate of wings and the Prize Chicken trophy before the announcement of the winners; 1st: Nina’s, 2nd: Doblers and 3rd: Jay’s place. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related