By: Ian Austin  07/08/2017  12:13 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleDestination Oneonta Crowns Oneonta Wing King

Destination Oneonta Crowns Oneonta Wing King

 07/08/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Destination Oneonta Crowns

Oneonta Chicken Wing King

The title of Oneonta’s Best Chicken Wings was on on the line tonight during as judges Doug Brenner, Janet Hurley-Quackenbush, Aron Fried, Barbara Ann Heegan and Randy Mowers put taste to the test as they sampled chicken wings from sixteen area eateries. Here, destination Oneonta’s Katrina Van Zandt and Rachel Jessup stand with a plate of wings and the Prize Chicken trophy before the announcement of the winners; 1st: Nina’s, 2nd: Doblers and 3rd: Jay’s place. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think