Devin Mahoney, 35, Vet, Musician, Dies In Accident In Baltimore, Md.

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Devin Kobos Mahoney, 35, an 101st Airborne veteran and musician, passed away unexpectedly after an accident on May 30, 2018, in Baltimore, Md.

Devin was born April 3, 1983, in Oneonta, the son of Robert Mahoney and Linda (Kobos) Thomas.

He attended St. Mary’s School and Oneonta High School. Devin served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault.

Devin was a talented musician, playing the guitar since age 8. A gentle and patient teacher, he could help kids feel competent and self-assured weather he was teaching carpentry, fishing, or life-skills. And, teaching kids to play the guitar allowed him to pass on the gift of music.

He played with many different bands; most notably, Contents Under Pressure. His first band practiced in the basement after school entertaining the neighborhood for free. He was a brilliant and gifted songwriter, most recently a personal songwriter for other musicians.

Devin worked with contractor Tom Rowe for several years. Tom was a friend and mentor and Devin learned the trade under his guidance. He had honed his skills over the years and some even referred to him as “Mr. Fix it”. He had just received his DBA for his new business, Happy Homes Construction. He was also a hobby mechanic and had dreams of re-building a Charger.

He enjoyed spending time with his dad; working on projects on the house or on one of the cars. They liked to spend time fishing, camping and being in the outdoors. Devin and his mom always carved out time to spend together. These Devin and mom days included various day trips to museums, to play mini golf, or to visit Woodstock to play where Jimi Hendrix once played. Devin touched many lives with his kindness and concern for others. He was happy to be Irish and demonstrated that joy with the gift of Irish gab, a good laugh, and a Jameson. He was generous of spirit and had a fierce love for his parents, extended family, and his friends

For many years, since high school, Devin grew his hair and donated it to Locks of Love, “just so a little girl with cancer could feel pretty”. He was a strong advocate for people who felt like they were “less than” in our society and was called by his beloved Alisha, a “Warrior Angel”.

He is survived by his parents, Robert Mahoney and Linda Thomas; his fiancé, Alisha Simonds and her two children, Devon and Kellen Gould; his sister, Jennifer (Mark) Stafford; his aunts and uncle, Judy Fallon and Noreen and Zach Penson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many dear friends.

He was predeceased by his half-brother, Sean Mahoney, his maternal grandparents, Edward and Alice Kobos; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Mahoney; and his uncle John Kobos.

Calling hours will be 6 to 8 pm on June 15, at Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta.

The funeral Mass will be 1 pm, June 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta.

For online condolences or to light a memorial candle, visit, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

Donations in loving memory of Devin may be sent to, FORDO, www.friendsofrecoverydo.org; Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or Susquehanna Animal Shelter, www.susquehannaanimalshelter.org

The family will be hosting a celebration of Devin’s life from 4 to 8 pm at Lakeview Events Center, 221 YMCA Rd., West Laurens. www.lakeviewcelebrations.comfor directions.

