Dick Emerson, 83; Master Carpenter, Army Veteran

COOPERSTOWN – Richard W. (Dick) Emerson, 83, master carpenter, passed in Cooperstown on Monday, March 20, 2017, the first day of spring.

Dick was born in the Town of Butternuts, the son of Maynard and Edna (Strong) Emerson. He was an Army veteran, serving in 1950-53.

A master carpenter, Dick was a jack-of­-all-trades and recognized by many in Otsego County for his fine craftsmanship. Projects ranged from museums to barn restorations, motels to tour boats, and even dollhouses.

He enjoyed time spent with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, the mother of his children, Ruth Emerson, and his brother-in-laws, Grady Holder and Russell Wilsey.

He is survived by his children, Kathie Armstrong, Springtown, Texas, Richard, Jr. (Julia), Rapid City, S.D., Jeffrey, Fly Creek, and Staci, Fly Creek. Also, his brothers and sisters, Charles (Evelyn) Emerson, Sidney, Kenneth (Linda) Emerson, Milford, Carol Holder, Meridian, Miss., Donna Wilsey, Melbourne, Fla.; and Shirley Emerson, Fly Creek, as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are with the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley. A private family service will be held at a later date at the Hartwick Seminary Cemetery in Hartwick Seminary.

