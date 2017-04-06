By: Ian Austin  04/06/2017  9:45 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleDisney’s ‘High School Musical’ Opens at OHS

Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ Opens at OHS

 04/06/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Disney’s ‘High School Musical’

Opens at Oneonta High School

Ella Pawkett as Taylor McKenzie and Josette LaRocca as Gabriella Montez lead the rest of the cast in the opening number to Disney’s “High School Musical” at Belden Auditorium this evening. The play is presented by the Oneonta High School Blue and Gold Guild and has shows Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Attendees can bring school supplies to benefit The Family Service Association. Tickets are $5 seniors and students, $10 adults. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook1Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think