Disney's 'High School Musical' Opens at OHS 04/06/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Disney's 'High School Musical' Opens at Oneonta High School Ella Pawkett as Taylor McKenzie and Josette LaRocca as Gabriella Montez lead the rest of the cast in the opening number to Disney's "High School Musical" at Belden Auditorium this evening. The play is presented by the Oneonta High School Blue and Gold Guild and has shows Friday and Saturday at 7pm. Attendees can bring school supplies to benefit The Family Service Association. Tickets are $5 seniors and students, $10 adults. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)