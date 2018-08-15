Dog Killed in Ford Avenue Blaze

ONEONTA – A dog was killed in a fire that engulfed a home at 89 Ford Avenue earlier this evening.

The Oneonta Fire Department was dispatched to the home at 5:45 p.m. after a 911 call. “You could see the smoke from Main Street,” said Fire Chief Pat Pidgeon.

When they arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed. “Flames were rolling out the front porch windows and onto the porch roof, into the upper floors,” said Capt. Brad Smith.

The fire burned through the wires and blew a transformer, causing a neighborhood power outage.

The homeowner, who was not identified, told fire crews that she had just left the house “for 10 minutes.”

Upon returning, she had to be restrained by fire crews after she tried to get inside the house to rescue her dog. The dog was later found deceased by fire crews.

The fire was under control in an hour, and an investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze. Mutual aid was provided by Worcester, Franklin, Schenevus, Laurens and Otego fire departments.

