Donna J. (Reed) Leven, 85; Raised 6 Children, Worked For Bell Telephone

MARYLAND – Donna Joyce (Reed) Leven, 85, who raised six children, and worked as a telephone operator and in local retail, passed away at her Town of Maryland home on Dec. 2, 2017, following a long illness.

Born on Sept. 2, 1932. in Oneonta, Donna was the daughter of the late Clifford and Phyrn Reed.

A homemaker, she raised six children, was also employed by Bell Telephone and was a member of the Pioneer Club of retired telephone operators, and was display manager for local stores.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Topley of Atlanta, Ga., Shawnee Smith of Lexington Park, Md., Bobbee Soto, Town of Maryland, Brett (Yvonne) Leven of Weston, Fla., and Diana (Kelly) Brewer of Bay Village, Ohio; as well as 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Jack Reed of Oneonta, Lolo Delaney of Unadilla and Denton (Elaine) Reed of Unadilla.

Besides her parents, Donna is predeceased by one daughter, Stacey Beisler of Milford; four grandsons, Jason Hanson, Corey Beisler, Joshua Leven, and Chase Smith; and her son-in-law, Gerald Topley of Atlanta, Ga.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catskill Area Hospice, or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.

Please visit www.macarthurfh.com to share a condolence with Donna's family.

