Doris M. Vaughn, 93; Helped Daughter At Center Street Deli

ONEONTA – Doris M. Vaughan of Oneonta, who most recently cooked for her daughter at Center Street Deli, passed away Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at the. Fox Nursing Home.

Doris was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Oneonta, the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Mary (Curratic) Kelly.

During her life, Doris held many positions. She was a secretary at Oneonta Tire & Auto, and worked at Scintilla and the Town House Motor Inn before joining her daughter at deli.

She was married to Robert W. Safford on Sept. 10, 1946. They had four children together. Baby Toni Lee was born April 14, 1947, and died June 6, 1947.

Robert predeceased her Jan. 30, 1963. She was remarried to Woodrow W. Vaughan on Sept. 6, 1972, in Oneonta. Woody predeceased her Dec. 3, 1976.

Doris is survived by her three children, Gayle M. and Larry Cornell, Robin W. and Frank Companie, and Robert M. Safford; five grandchildren, Michael, Michelle and Brian Cornell, Robert M. II, and Ryan A Safford; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Cornell, Tristan Highter, Zachery Cornell, Kalei Fineout, Owen, Melynda and Adaline Safford; and great-great-grandchild, Coralynn Cornell. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Ames of Elmira; several nieces, nephews and cousins, including her special cousin, Andy Ennamorato of Oneonta.

She was also predeceased by her siblings, Teresa, Vivian, Alpha, and Salvatore (Bill).

Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand St., Oneonta. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. David Mickiewicz officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Susquehanna Animal Shelter, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown NY 13326, as Doris had a lifetime of love enhanced by her dogs and cats.

The family thanks Robynwood and Fox Nursing Home for the care extended to Doris over the last three years.

For those who wish to make a online condolence, please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

