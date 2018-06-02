Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business › Dreams Park Opens For Its 26th Season Dreams Park Opens For Its 26th Season 06/01/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business Dreams Park Opens For Its 26th Season Traffic was backed up at the Cooperstown Dreams Park entrance at Route 28, Hartwick Seminary, as the youth-baseball camp opened for its 26th season. Opening ceremonies are this evening, with play beginning Saturday morning. The camp will attract an estimated 10,000 players and their families to Otsego County over the next 13 weeks. (AllOTSEGO.com photo) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related