By: Jim Kevlin  06/01/2018  8:46 pm
Dreams Park Opens For Its 26th Season

Dreams Park Opens For Its 26th Season

 06/01/2018

Dreams Park Opens

For Its 26th Season

Traffic was backed up at the Cooperstown Dreams Park entrance at Route 28, Hartwick Seminary, as the youth-baseball camp opened for its 26th season.  Opening ceremonies are this evening, with play beginning Saturday morning.  The camp will attract an estimated 10,000 players and their families to Otsego County over the next 13 weeks.  (AllOTSEGO.com photo)
