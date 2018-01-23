Drone Law In The Works For Cooperstown

By:  01/22/2018  9:06 pm
Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting brought about an announcement from Cooperstown Mayor Jeff Katz, pictured above, that he was looking into regulations for flying drones within village limits. According to Katz, the law would bring about a $250 fine for violating the law. Board member Richard Sternberg challenged that the law should carry a heavier fine of $500, but the maximum fine allowed by the state is only $250. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
