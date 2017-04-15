Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Easter Festivities Frolic In Cooperstown Easter Festivities Frolic In Cooperstown 04/15/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Easter Festivities Frolic In Cooperstown Rita Payne, center, Cooperstown, helps Veronika and Kassidy Posso, Albany, make speckled Easter Eggs outside of Riverwood this afternoon during Easter activities around Pioneer Park in Cooperstown. Children enjoyed an Easter Buffet at the Tunnicliff Inn with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny, as well as face painting, egg hunts and baby animals at the Farmer’s market. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related