IN APPRECIATION

Edward C. Smith, 1938-2017

Editor’s Note: For many years, Chad Welch worked for Ed Smith, president of Smith-Cooperstown, who passed away last Saturday.

By CHAD WELCH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Ed was a reserved and humble man, never one for attention or ever seeking praise, as quiet about his many successes as he was of his considerable generosity. Ed would much rather rub elbows with race car fans at a backyard barbecue or clambake than mingle with socialites at banquets and black tie parties.

His very best and closest friends were true salt-of-the-earth working class folks, and he most enjoyed the close company he kept with those of us who worked for him.

My family, and our Smith-Ford family, lost a great boss, fatherly figure and friend.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.