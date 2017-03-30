Edward Egnaczyk, 84, Farmer

IN MEMORIAM: Edward Egnaczyk, Farmer

SPRINGFIELD – Edward S. Egnaczyk, 84, a retired farmer, passed away March 26, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Kasper and Stephania on April 23, 1932.

He served in the Army (1952-54), then operated a dairy farm in Cherry Valley and worked at Bassett Hospital as a housekeeping supervisor until he retired.

He was predeceased by his first wife Rosie and his second wife Dorothy, a sister Mary and his brothers Bruno, Joseph, Thaddaeus, and Anthony.

He is survived by his sisters Sophie, Ann and Theresa. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Cherry Valley

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. today at the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley.

To send online condolences visit: www.ottmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home.

