Edward O’Malley, 59, Coached Tennis At Cooperstown CC, SUNY Oneonta

IN MEMORIAM

ONEONTA – Edward P. O’Malley, 59, a former tennis coach at the Cooperstown Country Club and SUNY Oneonta., passed away peacefully at his home in Pottstown, Pa., on Saturday Sept. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Edward was born on Sept. 23, 1958 in Oneonta, the son of William and Marie O’Malley. He graduated from Oneonta High School in 1977, Broome Community College in 1979 and SUNY Oneonta in 1981.



He was a passionate sports enthusiast playing tennis, basketball and golf. He was a loyal fan following his New York Yankees and New York Giants. One of his greatest joys was rooting from the sidelines as his daughter, Marie, played in various sports.

Ed followed his passion for tennis, working at The Harry Hopman/Saddlebrook International Tennis Resort, and as director of tennis at the Cooperstown Country Club and the Binghamton Tennis Center. He later coached tennis at SUNY Oneonta and Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his mother, Marie O’Malley of Oneonta; wife, Linda O’Malley of Pottstown, Pa; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Deric Frost of Scottsdale, Ariz.; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Steve Opie of Chenango Forks; brother William O’Malley of Chattsworth, Calif.; stepchildren, Shannon Koval of Alexandria , Va., and Ryan Taylor of Middle Village, Queens, three grandchildren; and nieces, Eileen Peet and Anna Rotach.

He was predeceased by his father, William O’Malley.

Edward will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Calling hours and the funeral services were today, with burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To light a candle or send the family an online condolence please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

