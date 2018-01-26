Eleanor Raymond, 75; Taught Math At Grand George, Windham

SCHENEVUS – Retired teacher Eleanor (Powell) Raymond, 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Jan. 24, 2018, at Bassett Hospital.

Eleanor was born on Feb. 28, 1942, in Huntington, L.I., to William and Lorraine Powell. She and her family moved to a farm in Grand Gorge when she was 5. She attended SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Oneonta, and graduated with her teaching certification.

She and her husband William A. Raymond were married on Aug. 15, 1987.

For many years she taught remedial math, first at Grand Gorge, and then Windham Central School, retiring in 2002. She then turned her focus to her husband, children and many grandchildren.

Eleanor loved to sing, play pinochle and bridge. She was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church in Worcester, the Breakfast Club in Oneonta, and Susquehanna Seniors in Schenevus.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her step-mother, Margaret Powell; son Thomas G. Ballard, Jr. and his wife, Genevieve, and their children, Marshall Duplacy, Samantha Duplacy, Cassandra Gardner, Nicole Duplacy, Kayla Ballard, Taylor Ballard, and Tommy Ballard; step-son William A. Raymond Jr. and wife, Louise, and their son William; step-daughter Penny Millan and husband, James, and their sons James, Luigi, Mateo, Angelo and their daughter Sophia; her sister Joyce Powell, and her children Michael Newcomb and Diane (Bill) Glennon and children; her sister, Patricia (John) Becker and their sons Nathan and Christopher; and her nephew Dwayne Pickett and his family.

Eleanor was predeceased by her grandparents, William and Lena “Granny” Powell; her grandparents, Charles “PopPop” and Agnes “Nana” Henneborn; parents, William G. and Lorraine Powell, her sister Darlene Pickett; and her son, David W. Ballard, who passed away Jan. 19.

Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29, the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester. The funeral mass will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Main St., Worcester.

Interment with her son David will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Worcester at a later date.

For online condolences, visit, www.hellerskinnerfh.com

