Elizabeth’s Last Words: ‘I Love You’ Investigator Testifies

CASEY CALLAHAN TRIAL: Day THREE

By PARKER FISH • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Investigator Sean Ralph testified that Casey Callahan, currently on trial for the 2000 murder of his wife, Elizabeth Welsh Callahan, told him that her final words to her husband were “‘I love you, I’ll see you on the other side’,” allegedly referring to the opposite side of the Dandy Mart truck stop where Callahan was to pick her up.

Ralph was the District Attorney John Muehl’s final witness of the morning in the third day of the murder trial. Earlier in the day, Veronica Diver, who dated Callahan in January 2000, shortly before Elizabeth’s death, testified that Callahan did not tell her he was married to Elizabeth when they began dating. When she read Elizabeth’s obituary in the paper, she said, she confronted him, and she testified that he told her that Elizabeth had been traveling alone in Pennsylvania at the time of the accident.

The second witness on the stand, Shannon Williams, attended Morrisville State College with Callahan and told the jury that Callahan told her that Elizabeth was pregnant at the time of the accident. Sometime after Elizabeth’s death, she said, she overheard Callahan talking about “how easy it would be to get away with murder as a truck driver.”

The trial recessed at 11 a.m. and will resume at 1 .m. this afternoon.

