Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Energizer Model T Keeps On Going Energizer Model T Keeps On Going 05/09/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Energizer Model T Keeps On Going Taking advantage of sunny skies and highs in the 70s, Ken Galow of Ricetown Road, Town of Middlefield, took his 1924 Model T Ford out for a spin. He was snapped at the pumps at Stewart’s in Cooperstown. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related