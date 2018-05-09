By: Jim Kevlin  05/09/2018  3:34 pm
Energizer Model T Keeps On Going

Energizer Model T Keeps On Going

Taking advantage of sunny skies and highs in the 70s, Ken Galow of Ricetown Road, Town of Middlefield, took his 1924 Model T Ford out for a spin. He was snapped at the pumps at Stewart’s in Cooperstown. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
