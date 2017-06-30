Enjoy Fireworks In Cooperstown, Oneonta, Richfield This Holiday

By: Jim Kevlin  06/30/2017  3:07 pm
As in this photo from a year ago, Independence Day fireworks are planned at dusk Sunday, July 2, at Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park. The Cooperstown Rotary Club will be selling food from 5 p.m., the Cooperstown Community Band plays at 8, and fireworks follow.  Picnickers welcome.  Monday the 3rd, fireworks may be viewed from the state boat launch at Canadarago Lake, Town of Richfield, and on Tuesday, July 4, at Oneonta’s Neahwa Park. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)
