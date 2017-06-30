Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Enjoy Fireworks In Cooperstown, Oneonta, Richfield This Holiday Enjoy Fireworks In Cooperstown, Oneonta, Richfield This Holiday 06/30/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Enjoy Fireworks In Cooperstown, Oneonta, Richfield This Holiday As in this photo from a year ago, Independence Day fireworks are planned at dusk Sunday, July 2, at Cooperstown’s Lakefront Park. The Cooperstown Rotary Club will be selling food from 5 p.m., the Cooperstown Community Band plays at 8, and fireworks follow. Picnickers welcome. Monday the 3rd, fireworks may be viewed from the state boat launch at Canadarago Lake, Town of Richfield, and on Tuesday, July 4, at Oneonta’s Neahwa Park. (AllOTSEGO.com photo) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related