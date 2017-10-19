Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Everything Must Go At Cooperstown General Store Everything Must Go At Cooperstown General Store 10/19/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Everything Must Go At Cooperstown General Store Gale Olin, Fly Creek, makes one of the first–and possibly her last–purchase from Pamela Born Holz, a 14-year employee, at the Cooperstown General Store during the first day of their Retirement Sale this morning. The Main Street anchor announced earlier this week that it would be closing, and faithful shoppers waited eagerly outside to get inside for a bargain and a goodbye. The sale continues through Wednesday, Oct. 19. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related