EXCLUSIVE REPORT: RAILCARS RUN AWAY

Three railcars broke loose from a siding at Cooperstown Junction Saturday afternoon and, 20 tons apiece, trundled across Route 7, closing the highway for five hours. Exclusive details in this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta. Plus much more, including Milford Methodists’ first service in their new church since the March 12 fire, and an exclusive report from Hudson, where the six candidates for the seat held by U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-19, held their first forum after this year’s local elections.
