By:  10/10/2017  11:07 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsExclusive Stories Abound In Your Local Newspapers

Exclusive Stories Abound In Your Local Newspapers

 10/10/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Exclusive Stories Abound

In Your Local Newspapers

Friends and readers, you’re in for a treat this week, with Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal filled with exclusive stories you can’t find anywhere else. Reporter Libby Cudmore takes you to Troop C’s 100th birthday, stroll on Hartwick College’s new Founders’ Way with President Drugovich, review Frances Brooks’ life well lived as she and her husband built one of the county’s most successful enterprises. And there’s much more, on how local vets are coming to grips with NFL players “taking a knee,” to a deer wandering in to Cooperstown’s Price Chopper, to the intricacies of the in-fighting over the town-city fire contract negotiations. All in this week’s Hometown and Freeman’s, on newsstands across Otsego County Wednesday afternoon.  Don’t miss them.

AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think