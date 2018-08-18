By: Parker Fish  08/17/2018  10:03 pm
Fairy Springs Turns 80, Gets $10k Gift

Cooperstown Trustee Jeanne Dewey poses for a photo with Friends Of The Park President John O’Dell as he presents Dewey, chair of the parks commission, a $10,000 check to help supplement the costs of the multiple improvements made in Fairy Springs Park. The ceremony also marked the 80th anniversary of the park, celebrating with live music by Hanzolo, and ice cream and cake. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
