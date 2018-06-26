‘Families Belong Together’ Rally Planned For Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN – Otsego County will join the nationwide “Families Belong Together’ event at a rally at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 30 in Pioneer Park, Cooperstown.

The event, which is one of 42 “sister marches” across the state, will protest the Trump Administration’s policy of separating migrant families and detaining children. It will be held in conjunction with the national march will be held in Washington D.C.

Following speeches in the park, the gathering will march to the County Building and back to Pioneer Park. Organizer Karen Katz has asked participants to bring diapers to donate to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin