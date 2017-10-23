Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Families Flock To Mall-o-Ween Families Flock To Mall-o-Ween 10/22/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Costumes on Parade at Mall-O-Ween Donni Hildebrandt, Oneonta, and husband Rob (obscured) walk with their sons Oliver, front, and Jackson, who were dressed as a moon with UFO and a rocket ship at Malloween this afternoon at the Southside Mall. The halls were filled with all manner of ghost and goblins as trick-or-treaters received Halloween candy from stores throughout the mall. Games and cookie decorating was supplied buy Maurices and an annual costume Contest was hosted by sisters from Lamda Theta Alpha. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related