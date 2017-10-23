By:  10/22/2017  8:41 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleFamilies Flock To Mall-o-Ween

Families Flock To Mall-o-Ween

 10/22/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Costumes on Parade

at Mall-O-Ween

Donni Hildebrandt, Oneonta, and husband Rob (obscured) walk with their sons Oliver, front, and Jackson, who were dressed as a moon with UFO and a rocket ship at Malloween this afternoon at the Southside Mall. The halls were filled with all manner of ghost and goblins as trick-or-treaters received Halloween candy from stores throughout the mall. Games and cookie decorating was supplied buy Maurices and an annual costume Contest was hosted by sisters from Lamda Theta Alpha. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think