Families Race Boats Across YMCA Pool

6 year old Wolter Roon, Oneonta, furiously rows his home-made cardboard and duct-tape boat across the pool at the YMCA on Friday night. Roon made it to the other side of the pool first, and won his heat race. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)