By:  02/23/2018  9:49 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleFamilies Race Boats Across YMCA Pool

Families Race Boats Across YMCA Pool

 02/23/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Families Race Boats

Across YMCA Pool

6 year old Wolter Roon, Oneonta, furiously rows his home-made cardboard and duct-tape boat across the pool at the YMCA on Friday night. Roon made it to the other side of the pool first, and won his heat race. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think