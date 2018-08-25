By: Parker Fish  08/25/2018  6:00 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsFamily Farm Day Shows Off County’s Best

Family Farm Day Shows Off County’s Best

 08/25/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Family Farm Fans Flock

To 17 Venues Countywide

Maryland’s Henry Panny, 5, enjoyed visiting Hulse Hill Farm in Fly Creek this afternoon as he is seen feeding leaves to a goat. The family farm was one of 17 farms across the county participating in the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day. From lavender farming to alpacas, the event showed off some of Otsego County’s more unique farms. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
1Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think