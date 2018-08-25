Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Family Farm Day Shows Off County’s Best Family Farm Day Shows Off County’s Best 08/25/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Family Farm Fans Flock To 17 Venues Countywide Maryland’s Henry Panny, 5, enjoyed visiting Hulse Hill Farm in Fly Creek this afternoon as he is seen feeding leaves to a goat. The family farm was one of 17 farms across the county participating in the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day. From lavender farming to alpacas, the event showed off some of Otsego County’s more unique farms. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook1Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related