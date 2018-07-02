 Faso Visits Oneonta Tuesday, To Tour Custom Electronics

ONEONTA – U.S. Rep. John Faso, R-Kinderhook, will be visiting Custom Electronics at 1:30 tomorrow to tour the facility and discuss expansion plans with President/CEO Michael Pentaris, Otsego Now CEO Jody Zackrevsky, and Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Ann Heegan.

With the Democratic primary June 26, Faso will be facing Rhinebeck lawyer Antonio Delgado in the Nov. 6 general election.

Custom Electronics, established in 1964, is a globally recognized manufacturer of top quality mica paper capacitors and tailored high-voltage assemblies. Its custom designs, manufactures, and supports a wide variety of specialized, reliable, high-quality capacitors and electronic assemblies for the global commercial, medical, and defense markets.

