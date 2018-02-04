Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Fathers And Daughters Fill Hunt Ballroom Fathers And Daughters Fill Hunt Ballroom 02/03/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Fathers And Daughters Fill Hunt Ballroom Addison Mead, 10, and her father, Kim, dance to “Cupid Shuffle” during the Oneonta YMCA’s annual Father Daughter Dance at the SUNY Oneonta Hunt Ballroom. 180 fathers and daughters filled the ballroom for a night full of energetic dancing, delicious food, and tons of fun for all. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related