Pat Donnelly, Cooperstown, talks with artist Michael McBane about his colorful paintings at the annual Arts On The Lake this afternoon at the Fenimore Art Museum. Twenty one artists from around the region were on display with everything from sculpture, to paintings, and photography. At right, Linda Tracz, Roseboom, goes up to accept her award from Paul D’Ambrosia for the top award in photography. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

