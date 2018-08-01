By: Jim Kevlin  08/01/2018  5:29 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News

Fernandez, Devlin To Vie In GOP Sept. 12 Primary

 08/01/2018

Fernandez, Devlin To Vie

In GOP Sept. 12 Primary

Bob Fernandez, left, and incumbent Rich Devlin are running for Otsego County sheriff.

COOPERSTOWN – Retired state trooper Bob Fernandez today said he will be challenging incumbent Richard J. Devlin Jr. twice at the polls this fall.

One, he said, the county Board of Elections Tuesday approved his petitions to run against Devlin for the Republican nomination in the Sept. 12 primary.

Two, he had already received the county Democratic Committee’s designation to appear that party’s ballot line in the Nov. 6 general election.

If Fernandez wins the Sept. 12 primary, he will appear on both the Republican and Democratic lines in the Nov. 6 ballot.

If he loses Sept. 12, his name will appear on the Democratic line Nov. 6, and Devlin’s name will appear on the Republican line.

