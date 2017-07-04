Fireworks Finalize Family Fourth Festivities

The skies lit up with the fabulous fireworks display as the Hometown Fourth Festival came to a close this evening in Neahwa Park. Enjoying the finale were Doug Armstrong, above, as well as Bruce Von Holtz, Amanda Calkins, daughter Emma Collins, and Keshia Genzardi seen at left. Afterword the Mopar Cams kept the after party hopping as Greg Lee, right, and the rest of the Cosmic Karma Fire Spinners entertained the crowds with their fiery antics. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

Save

Save

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.