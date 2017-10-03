FLAMES ENGULF RAILROAD CAR

By:  10/03/2017  7:29 pm
Milford firefighter Russell Jones prepares to direct water on a blaze that broke out in mid-afternoon in a vintage box car on the Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley track a quarter-mile south of the Milford depot. Fire companies from surrounding communities were dispatched to the scene, where the flames continue to burn at this hour. Check back for updates and a slide show. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
