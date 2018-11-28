Florence V. Dukes, 88, Of Oneonta; Violinist, Painter, Sculptor

ONEONTA – Florence Jane Viel Dukes passed away on Nov. 26, 2018, at Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in The Bronx to Mary Hackett and George Viel.

Florence married Kenneth E. Dukes, Sr. on June 17, 1961, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church on City Island. The couple raised four children, Kenneth Jr., Theresa, Steven, and Christopher.

Florence was an accomplished violinist, painter and sculptor. Her eyes were always on the beauty of the world and in people.

She was active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oneonta, in the Altar & Rosary Society and the Young at Heart Club. Her warmth, humor and smile will be missed by all she knew.

Florence’s entire family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for their care, warmth and especially, the dignity they bestowed on Florence during her stay.

The Reception of the Body will be at 5 p.m. followed by the wake in the Church. Evening Prayer/Vespers will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Friday, November 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Mickiewicz, presider.

Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono at 51 Dietz Street. Condolences to Florence’s family may be sent to, www.lhpfuneralhome.com

