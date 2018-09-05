By: Parker Fish  09/04/2018  8:48 pm
Fly Creek Methodist To Donate Quilts

The Fly Creek Methodist Quilters, consisting of Marcia Ubner, Gail Olin, Dora Cooke, Evelyn Keating, and Freida Snyder pose for a photo at the Fly Creek Methodist Church on Tuesday morning. Behind them hangs the large Fence Rail Star quilt made by the Missouri Star Quilt Company. The quilters have been hard at work, sewing quilts which they will display at the 8th annual quilt show, Draping the Pews. The event will be held on Sept. 8 from 10am to 3pm at the Fly Creek Methodist Church. The quilts on display will be donated to several local charities, but the Fence Rail Star quilt will be auctioned off in a silent auction. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
