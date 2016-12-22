Focus Employee Arrested For Theft, Needle Posession

OTSEGO – A Focus Otsego employee has been arrested for possessing a hypodermic needle and for stealing money from a co-worker’s car.

Karina Preston, Oneonta, was arrested Dec. 15 after a co-worker complained that he had witnessed her go into his truck in the Focus Otsego parking lot without his permission. According to the police report, he and his fellow co-workers watched Preston as she searched “through my property between the seats and above the visors.” When he checked the truck later, a bank envelope containing money was missing from the visor.

During questioning, Preston admitted taking the money for the bus ride home. She gave Otsego County Sheriff's investigators access to her backpack, where they allegedly found a hypodermic needle that Preston did not possess a prescription for.

She was charged with the misdemeanors of Petit Larceny and Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument.

