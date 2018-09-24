Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Focus Pleads Guilty, Fined $5k For Crimes Focus Pleads Guilty, Fined $5k For Crimes 09/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Focus Pleads Guilty, Fined $5k For Crimes Otsego County Judge John Lambert goes over a copy of a plea agreement between CCRN LLC and the New York State Attorney General with Attorney Richard S. Harrow, representing CCRN LLC, which operated the Focus nursing home in the town of Otsego. The corporation pleaded guilty this morning to one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled individual, a class E felony. The max fine under this type of felony is $5,000, which Lambert ordered the corporation to pay. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related