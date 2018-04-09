For 4th Year, Fox Hospital ‘LGBTQ’ Equality Leader

ONEONTA – Fox Hospital has been designated an “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in its 11th edition of the Healthcare Equality Index.

A record 626 health care facilities actively participated in the HEI 2018 survey, with HRC Foundation proactively researching key policies at more than 900 additional non-participating hospitals. Of those included in the HEI, 418 earned a “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

“We are proud of Fox for taking the lead in the Bassett Healthcare Network around the provision of affirming health care for LGBTQ patients,” says Dr. Carolyn Wolf-Gould, medical director of Susquehanna Family Practice/The Gender Wellness Center. “This is our fourth year to achieve HEI designation. It’s one more way our hospital administration and staff demonstrate their commitment to reducing health care disparities for at risk populations in our region. It’s a powerful stance for a small, community hospital and it makes me proud to work here.”

“With some of our biggest battles still ahead of us, it is crucial that institutions continue to demonstrate that the march toward full equality is not slowing down,” says HRC President Chad Griffin. “The 626 participants in this year’s HEI continue this march in partnership with the LGBTQ community and we commend them for their leadership.”

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin