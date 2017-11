ONEONTA – Former congressman Chris Gibson, R-19, will be autographing his new book, “Rally Point: Five Tasks to Unite the Country and Revitalize the American Dream,” 5-7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 17, at Blacktree Books, Southside Mall.

Gibson, who lives in Kinderhook, represented Otsego County for two terms, also draws on his experience as an Army colonel.

