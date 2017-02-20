Fox Nursing Home Lifts Flu Restrictions

ONEONTA – As of tomorrow, Fox Nursing Home is lifting visitor restrictions imposed Feb. 3 due to flu cases in the nursing home.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted, people who feel ill should refrain from visiting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older. In addition to getting vaccinated, there are simple, but effective preventive measures to protect against the flu like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs. Anyone sick with flu should stay home from work or school to prevent spreading flu to others.

Signs and symptoms of the flu include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills (not everyone will experience a fever)

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

For more information about preventing the flu and its prevalence this season, visit www.health.ny.gov/ or www.cdc.gov/flu/

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.