Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Foxcare Gala Enjoys ‘Night At The Oscars’ Foxcare Gala Enjoys ‘Night At The Oscars’ 11/04/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Foxcare Gala Enjoys ‘Night At The Oscars’ Al Rubin and wife Adina dancing the night away at the 27th annual Foxcare Gala held at the Foxcare Gala this evening. The theme this year was ‘Night at The Oscars’ and local stars got to walk the red carpet, get their photo with an Oscar, as well as enjoy fine dining and dancing. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related