Franklin Man Charged In Otsego Bicycles Burglary

ONEONTA – A Franklin man was arrested today after surveillance video footage allegedly showed him breaking into and leaving Otsego Bicycles with two bikes valued at $2,300.

Michael Romano, 17, was arrested by Oneonta Police after they were alerted to broken glass outside of Otsego Bicycles on Water Street at 5:40 a.m. A review of surveillance footage allegedly revealed Romano leaving on one of the stolen bikes and returning shortly to pick up a second. Police located Romano in Neahwa Park and arrested him for Burglary in the third degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

During the interview, Romano allegedly said that he had stolen a van from a downtown Oneonta garage on July 30.

“We had located the van abandoned in the city after it was reported stolen and abandoned in the city,” said Police Chief Doug Brenner. “People were running away from it, and when we opened the back, there were a bunch of bikes inside.”

None of the bikes were reported stolen, Brenner said.

But in his alleged admission, Brenner said he also implicated Benito Brito, 26, homeless, in the van theft. Brito was located by police on Southside and taken into custody, where he allegedly admitted to taking the van. Both were charged with Burglary in the third degree and Grand Larceny in the third degree and held for arraignment.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin